Russia Records 14,723 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Russia registered 14,723 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 13,510 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,208,687, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 14,723 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,373 cases (16.1%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.28 percent.

Moscow confirmed 7,704 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 6,701 the day before.

This is is the highest single-day increase since December 26. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 862 new cases, down from 867 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 953 cases, up from 889 the day before.

The response center reported 357 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 399 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 126,430.

In the same 24 hours, 9,166 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, down from 9,986 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,801,335.