Russia Records 15,700 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russia has registered 15,700 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from yesterday's single-day record of 16,319, taking the cumulative total to 1,447,335, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 15,700 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 4,076 (25.9 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,447,335.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,389 new positive tests were registered (down from 4,999 yesterday). A total of 684 new cases were recorded in St.

Petersburg (down from 695 yesterday) and 466 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (up from 426 yesterday).

The response center reported a new record of 317 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 269 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 24,952.

A total of 10,952 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, up from 9,704 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,096,560.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 55.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 321,488 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.