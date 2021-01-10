UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 16 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Registers 6 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has reported 16 ceasefire violations in Syria in the last 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered six truce breaches, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish commission for the consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities, recorded 16 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Aleppo - 1, Latakia - 5, Idlib - 8, Hama - 2. The Turkish part of the representation stated 6 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria over the past day.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry said that a further 572 Syrian refugees, including 172 women and 292 children, had returned from Lebanon over the past 24 hours through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints.

No refugees crossed back into Syria from Jordan, according to the ministry.

No displaced persons have returned to their places of permanent residence over the past day, the bulletin read.

In addition, engineering units of the Syrian armed forces cleared 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, having defused 11 explosive devices.

Syria has been experiencing a period of instability since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's government fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. As of now, the country's authorities have been primarily focusing on the political settlement of the ongoing crisis and the return of refugees.

