Russia Records 16,202 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:55 PM

Russia Records 16,202 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 16,202 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 16,550 yesterday, taking the cumulative total to 1,563,976, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Russia has registered 16,202 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 16,550 yesterday, taking the cumulative total to 1,563,976, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 16,202 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 4,114 (25.4 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,563,976.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 3,670 new positive tests were registered (down from 4,312 yesterday). A total of 727 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 721 yesterday) and 505 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (up from 496 yesterday).

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported a new record of 346 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 320 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 26,935.

A total of 12,361 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, down from 12,844 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,171,301.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 58.7 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 357,652 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

