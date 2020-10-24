UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 16,521 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Russia has registered 16,521 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from yesterday's 17,340, taking the cumulative total to 1,497,167 the country's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 16,521 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 4,255 (25.8 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,497,167.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,453 new positive tests were registered (down from 5,478 yesterday).

A total of 713 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 710 yesterday) and 480 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (up from 472 yesterday).

As many as 296 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, up from 283 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 25,821.

A total of 11,567 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, up from 11,263 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,130,818.

