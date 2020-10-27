Russia Records 16,550 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 16,550 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from yesterday's record-high 17,347, taking the cumulative total to 1,547,774, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 16,550 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 4,372 (26.4 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,547,774.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,312 new positive tests were registered (down from 5,224 yesterday).

A total of 721 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 715 yesterday) and 496 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region down from 499 yesterday).

The response center reported a new record of 320 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 219 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 26,589.

Russia's single-day recoveries rose to record 12,844, up from 7,574 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,158,940.