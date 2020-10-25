UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 12:40 PM

Russia Records 16,710 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Russia has registered 16,710 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from yesterday's 16,521, taking the cumulative total to 1,513,877 the country's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 16,710 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 4,456 (26.7 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,513,877.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,455 new positive tests were registered (up from 4,453 yesterday).

A total of 709 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (down from 713 yesterday) and 491 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (up from 480 yesterday).

As many as 229 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, down from 296 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 26,050.

A total of 7,704 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, down from 11,567 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,138,522.

