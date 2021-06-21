Russia Records 17,378 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Russia registered 17,378 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 17,611 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,334,204, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 17,378 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,664 cases (15.3 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.33 percent.

Moscow confirmed 7,584 daily infections, down from 8,305 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,811 cases, up from 1,638 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,046 infections, up from 1,019 the day before.

The response center reported 440 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 450 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 129,801.

In the same 24 hours, 8,361 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 8,629 the day before, bringing the total to 4,878,333.