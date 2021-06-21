UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 17,378 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Russia Records 17,378 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Russia registered 17,378 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 17,611 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,334,204, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 17,378 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,664 cases (15.3 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.33 percent.

Moscow confirmed 7,584 daily infections, down from 8,305 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,811 cases, up from 1,638 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,046 infections, up from 1,019 the day before.

The response center reported 440 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 450 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 129,801.

In the same 24 hours, 8,361 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 8,629 the day before, bringing the total to 4,878,333.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis attempted attack on Khamis Mu ..

6 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

37 minutes ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

48 minutes ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

51 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:  Co-accused with Mufti ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.