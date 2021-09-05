UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 18,645 New Coronavirus Cases In Last 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 01:10 PM

Russia Records 18,645 New Coronavirus Cases in Last 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Russia recorded 18,645 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, down from 18,780 cases the day before, bringing cumulative total to 7,012,599, the Federal response center said Sunday.

"Over the past day, 18,645 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,397 cases (7.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.27%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,542 daily infections, down from 1,549 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,357 new cases, down from 1,494, and the Moscow region with 826 new cases, up from 756.

The response center reported 793 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 796 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 187,200.

In the same 24 hours, 15,256 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 18,737 the day before, bringing the total to 6,270,731.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missi ..

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

60 minutes ago
 UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

1 hour ago
 Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

3 hours ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.