Russia Records 18,645 New Coronavirus Cases in Last 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Russia recorded 18,645 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, down from 18,780 cases the day before, bringing cumulative total to 7,012,599, the Federal response center said Sunday.

"Over the past day, 18,645 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,397 cases (7.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.27%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,542 daily infections, down from 1,549 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,357 new cases, down from 1,494, and the Moscow region with 826 new cases, up from 756.

The response center reported 793 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 796 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 187,200.

In the same 24 hours, 15,256 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 18,737 the day before, bringing the total to 6,270,731.