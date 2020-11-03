Russia Records 18,648 Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russia has recorded 18,648 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,673,686, the Federal response center said Tuesday.

In the same 24 hours, 15,331 people have been discharged and 355 patients with the coronavirus have died.

On Monday, Russia recorded a daily increase of 18,257 cases.

Moscow registered 5,150 new infections in the past 24 hours, the highest number of any region in the country. On Monday, the capital had 4,796 new cases, on Sunday 5,261.