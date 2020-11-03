UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 18,648 Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours - Officials

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:50 PM

Russia Records 18,648 Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russia has recorded 18,648 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,673,686, the Federal response center said Tuesday.

In the same 24 hours, 15,331 people have been discharged and 355 patients with the coronavirus have died.

On Monday, Russia recorded a daily increase of 18,257 cases.

Moscow registered 5,150 new infections in the past 24 hours, the highest number of any region in the country. On Monday, the capital had 4,796 new cases, on Sunday 5,261.

Related Topics

Russia Died Same Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

6 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Cen ..

26 minutes ago

Zimbabwe win toss, bat first in 3rd ODI

1 hour ago

Pakistan records 14 more deaths and 1,1 76 new cas ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.