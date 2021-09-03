UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 18,856 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia Records 18,856 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Russia registered 18,856 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 18,985 the day before, bringing the overall tally to 6,975,174, the country's response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 18,856 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,336 cases (7.1%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.27%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,633 daily infections, down from 1,864 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,437 new cases, up from 1,330, and the Moscow region with 681 new cases, up from 614.

The response center reported 799 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 798 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 185,611.

In the same 24 hours, 18,690 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 18,669 the day before, bringing the total to 6,236,738.

