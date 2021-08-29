UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 19,286 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

Russia Records 19,286 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Russia registered 19,286 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 19,509 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,882,827, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 19,286 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,324 cases (6.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.28%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,444 daily infections, down from 1,509 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,318 cases, down from 1,395, and the Moscow region with 914 cases, up from 786.

The response center reported 797 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 798 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 181,637.

In the same 24 hours, 16,804 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 19,217 the day before, bringing the total to 6,148,250.

