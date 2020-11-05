UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 19,404 Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours - Officials

Russia has registered 19,404 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,712,858, the federal response center said Thursday

In the same period, 292 patients with the coronavirus have died and 12,238 have been cleared by doctors.

Moscow recorded 5,255 new cases, St. Petersburg 1,093, the Moscow region 588.

On Wednesday, Russia reported a daily increase of 19,768 cases, including 5,826 in Moscow.

