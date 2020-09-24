UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 2 Ceasefire Violations In Syria In Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 02:38 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded two ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded two ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered two cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (1) and Idlib (1). The Turkish side has registered no cases of firing," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, the Russian military has conducted three humanitarian operations, delivering 440 humanitarian food packages each to the village of Marj al-Sultan in Damascus province, Palmyra and Kafer-Nan in Homs province.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 375 Syrian refugees, including 113 women and 192 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The Syrian army engineering units, meanwhile, have cleared of mines 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of land in the settlements of Duma in Damascus province, as well as Jasim and Al Harah in Daraa province. Another 42 explosive devices have been detected and destroyed.

