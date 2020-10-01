Russia Records 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded two ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded two ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered two cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (1) and Aleppo (1). The Turkish side has registered no cases of firing," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, the Russian military has conducted four humanitarian operations, delivering 440 humanitarian food packages each to the provinces of Damascus, Idlib, Raqqa and Al-Hasakah.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 456 Syrian refugees, including 137 women and 233 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon. No refugees have returned to their places of residence within the country.

The Syrian army engineering units, meanwhile, have cleared mines of 1.5 hectares (3.7 acres) of land in the settlements of Damascus and Daraa provinces and 17 explosive devices have been detected and destroyed.