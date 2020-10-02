UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 2 Ceasefire Violations In Syria In Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:11 PM

Russia Records 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded two ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded two ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 2 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Latakia-1; Idlib-1. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, the Russian military has delivered 440 humanitarian food packages to the settlement of Rasm al Alam in Aleppo province.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 511 Syrian refugees, including 153 women and 261 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The Syrian army engineering units, meanwhile, have cleared of mines 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of land in the settlements of Duma in Damascus province, as well as Jasim and Al Harah in Daraa province. Another 16 explosive devices have been detected and destroyed.

