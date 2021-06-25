UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 20,393 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia Records 20,393 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russia registered 20,393 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 20,182 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,409,088, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 20,393 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,120 cases (15.3 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.38 percent.

Moscow confirmed 7,916 daily infections, down from 8,598 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 2,436 cases, up from 2,308 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,194 infections, up from 1,143 the day before.

The response center reported 601 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 568 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 132,064.

In the same 24 hours, 14,024 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 13,505 the day before, bringing the total to 4,929,639.

