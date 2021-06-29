Russia Records 20,616 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russia recorded 20,616 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 21,650 the day before, bringing the total to 5,493,557, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 20,616 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,523 cases (12.2%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.38%.

Moscow confirmed 6,209 daily infections, down from 7,246 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,453 cases, down from 2,722 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,374 cases, up from 1,335 the day before.

The response center reported a new record of 652 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 611 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 134,545.

In the same 24 hours, 14,697 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 12,626 the day before, bringing the total to 4,984,037.