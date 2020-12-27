Russia Records 21 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Registers 6 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 21 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours, while Turkey registered six, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 21 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Idlib - 9, Aleppo - 2, Latakia - 5, Hama - 5. Turkish part of the representation stated 6 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, the Syrian engineering troops had cleared of mines 1.9 hectares (4.69 acres) of the territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa. The military personnel discovered and defused 12 explosive devices.