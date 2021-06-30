Russia Records 21,042 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russia recorded 21,042 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 20,616 the day before, bringing the total to 5,514,599, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 21,042 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,951 cases (14%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.38%.

Moscow confirmed 5,823 daily infections, down from 6,209 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,583 cases, up from 2,453 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,503 cases, up from 1,374 the day before.

The response center reported a new record of 669 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 652 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 135,214.

In the same 24 hours, 16,356 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 14,697 the day before, bringing the total to 5,000,393.