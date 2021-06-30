UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 21,042 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

Russia Records 21,042 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russia recorded 21,042 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 20,616 the day before, bringing the total to 5,514,599, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 21,042 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,951 cases (14%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.38%.

Moscow confirmed 5,823 daily infections, down from 6,209 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,583 cases, up from 2,453 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,503 cases, up from 1,374 the day before.

The response center reported a new record of 669 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 652 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 135,214.

In the same 24 hours, 16,356 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 14,697 the day before, bringing the total to 5,000,393.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Israeli foreign minister says ‘they’re here to ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia to launch a second national airline

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 27 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

2 hours ago

Being a mother for working women is not easy, says ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 979 new cases of coronavirus, 27 ..

2 hours ago

WB provides $800mn Program Support to Pakistan to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.