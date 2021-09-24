Russia Records 21,379 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Russia recorded 21,379 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 21,438 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,376,374, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 21,379 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,749 cases (8.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.29%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,893 daily infections, down from 3,445 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 1,874 cases, up from 1,698, and the Moscow region with 1,008 cases, up from 936.

The response center reported 828 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 820 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 202,273.

In the same 24 hours, 15,828 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 16,567 the day before, bringing the total to 6,574,608.