Russia Records 21,650 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mon 28th June 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russia recorded 21,650 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 20,538 the day before, bringing the total to 5,472,941, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 21,650 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,046 cases (14.1%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.40%.

Moscow confirmed 7,246 daily infections, up from 6,723 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,722 cases, up from 2,608 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,335 cases, up from 1,298 the day before.

The response center reported 611 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 599 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 133,893.

In the same 24 hours, 12,626 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 12,728 the day before, bringing the total to 4,969,340.

