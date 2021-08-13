UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 22,277 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

Russia Records 22,277 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Russia registered 22,277 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 21,932 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,557,068, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 22,277 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,850 cases (8.3%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.34%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,529 daily infections, up from 2,294 cases the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,810 new cases, up from 1,801, and the Moscow region with 1,223 cases, up from 1,143.

The response center reported a new record of 815 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 808 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 168,864.

In the same 24 hours, 19,368 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 20,195 the day before, bringing the total to 5,848,340.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorr ..

Nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorrow

9 seconds ago
 OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.32 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.32 a barrel Thursday

18 minutes ago
 Youth need ‘seat at the table’ to lead struggl ..

Youth need ‘seat at the table’ to lead struggle for better future: UN chief

18 minutes ago
 RAW-NDS nexus behind Dasu attack: FM Qureshi

RAW-NDS nexus behind Dasu attack: FM Qureshi

26 minutes ago
 Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap

Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap

24 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 205.2 million, d ..

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 205.2 million, death toll at 4,506,583

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.