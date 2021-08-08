UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 22,866 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Russia registered 22,866 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 22,320 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,447,750, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 22,866 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,953 cases (8.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.36%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,761 daily infections, up from 2,235 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,907 cases, up from 1,904, and the Moscow region with 1,527 cases, up from 1,455.

The response center reported 787 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 793 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 164,881.

In the same 24 hours, 15,669 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 19,485 the day before, bringing the total to 5,755,507.

