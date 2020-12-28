UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 23 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Registers 5 - Defense Ministry

Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:08 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 23 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded five violations, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 23 facts of opening fire (17 of them according to the Syrian side) in the [following provinces]: 14 in Idlib, four in Aleppo, and five in Latakia. The Turkish part of the mission reported on five facts of opening fire, none of which confirmed by the Russian side of the representative office," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out five humanitarian actions over the past 24 hours, delivering 1,690 food kits to the residents of Damascus, Latakia, Al Hasakah and Homs provinces.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that Syrian refugees did not return from Lebanon over the given period.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the given period, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 13 explosive devices.

