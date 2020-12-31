Russia Records 23 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Registers 8 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 23 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours, while Turkey registered eight truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 23 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours, while Turkey registered eight truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 23 facts of opening fire (the Syrian side confirmed - 17) in the provinces: Idlib - 11, Latakia - 8, Hama - 4. Turkish part of the representation stated eight facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 4.4 acres of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the given period, the ministry added. They discovered and defused five explosive devices.

No refugees crossed back into Syria from neighboring Jordan or Lebanon in the past day, the ministry said.