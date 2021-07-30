Russia Records 23,564 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Russia registered 23,564 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 23,270 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,242,066, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 23,564 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,013 cases (8.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.38%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,481 daily infections, up from 3,356 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,916 cases, down from 1,925, and the Moscow region with 1,453 cases, up from 1,325.

The response center reported 794 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 799 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 157,771.

In the same 24 hours, 20,485 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 20,834 the day before, bringing the total to 5,588,848.

