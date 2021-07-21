UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Russia Records 23,704 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russia registered 23,704 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,770 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,030,240, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 23,704 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,466 cases (10.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.39%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,254 daily infections, up from 3,188 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,161 cases, down from 2,478, and St. Petersburg with 1,939 cases, up from 1,934.

The response center reported 783 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 784 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 150,705.

In the same 24 hours, 22,584 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 22,218 the day before, bringing the total to 5,404,797.

