Russia Records 23,811 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russia registered 23,811 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,471 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,078,522, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 23,811 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,495 cases (10.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.39%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,425 daily infections, down from 4,287 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 1,965 cases, up from 1,835, and St. Petersburg with 1,940 cases, down from 1,943.

The response center reported 795 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 796 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 152,296.

In the same 24 hours, 22,547 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 22,660 the day before, bringing the total to 5,450,004.

