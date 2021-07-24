UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 23,947 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia Records 23,947 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Russia registered 23,947 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 23,811 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,102,469, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 23,947 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,452 cases (10.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.39%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,376 daily infections, down from 3,425 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,096 cases, up from 1,965, and St. Petersburg with 1,937 cases, down from 1,940.

The response center reported 799 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 795 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 153,095.

In the same 24 hours, 21,952 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 22,547 the day before, bringing the total to 5,471,956.

