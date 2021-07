Russia Records 24,439 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Russia recorded 24,439 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bringing cumulative total to 5,585,799, the Federal response center said Saturday.

The largest number of new cases 7,447 was registered in Moscow, followed by 2,596 cases in the Moscow region and 1,733 in St.

Petersburg.

In the same 24 hours, 697 deaths of people who had COVID-19 were recorded, which brings the cumulative total to 137,262. Over the same period, 17,899 people were discharged with full recovery across Russia, which brings the cumulative total to 5,053,417.