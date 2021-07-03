Russia Records 24,439 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Russia recorded 24,439 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bringing cumulative total to 5,585,799, the Federal response center said Saturday.

The largest number of new cases ” 7,447 ” was registered in Moscow, followed by 2,596 cases in the Moscow region and 1,733 in St.

Petersburg.

In the same 24 hours, 697 deaths of people who had COVID-19 were recorded, which brings the cumulative total to 137,262. Over the same period, 17,899 people were discharged with full recovery across Russia, which brings the cumulative total to 5,053,417.