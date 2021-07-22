UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 24,471 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Russia Records 24,471 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russia registered 24,471 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 23,704 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,054,711, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 24,471 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,417 cases (9.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.41%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 4,287 daily infections, up from 3,254 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,943 cases, up from 1,939, and the Moscow region with 1,835 cases, down from 2,161.

The response center reported 796 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 783 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 151,501.

In the same 24 hours, 22,660 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 22,584 the day before, bringing the total to 5,427,457.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

14 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

18 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.