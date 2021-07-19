Russia Records 24,633 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Russia registered 24,633 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 25,018 the day before, taking the overall tally to 5,982,766, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 24,633 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,868 cases (11.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.41%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 4,007 daily infections, down from 4,357 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,504 cases, down from 2,554, and St. Petersburg with 1,938 cases, down from 1,941.

The response center reported 719 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 764 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 149,138.

In the same 24 hours, 18,764 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 18,886 the day before, bringing the total to 5,359,995.