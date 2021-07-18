Russia Records 25,018 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 764 Deaths - Federal Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Russia recorded 25,018 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 5,958,133, the Federal response center said.

In the last 24 hours, 764 deaths of people with COVID-19 and 18,886 recoveries were recorded across the country.

Moscow had the highest number of new cases with 4,357; the Moscow region was second highest with 2,554; St. Petersburg third highest with 1,941.