Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

Russia Records 25,033 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Russia registered 25,033 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing cumulative total to 5,783,333, the Federal response center said Sunday.

Moscow recorded the highest number of cases with 5,410; Moscow region the second highest with 2,511; St. Petersburg the third highest with 2,007.

In the past 24 hours, 749 deaths of people diagnosed with COVID-19 were recorded across the country and 17,382 recoveries.

