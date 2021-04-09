Russia Records 27 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Over 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce recorded 27 ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while Turkey registered 16 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 27 facts of opening fire (21 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Latakia-13, Idlib-10, Hama-4. The Turkish part of the representation stated 16 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In the given period, the Russian military held two humanitarian actions, including delivering 440 food packages with a total weight of 3.

36 tonnes in the Hasakah province and 375 food packages with a total weight of 2.86 tons in the Deir ez-Zor province. The total number of humanitarian actions has reached 2,798 with 4,897.51 tonnes of supplies delivered to civilians.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, over 256 refugees have returned to Syria from Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, 256 refugees (including 77 women and 131 children) have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints," the daily bulletin stated.

Russian engineering units have also reportedly diffused 14 explosive devices in Damascus and Deraa provinces, and restored a residential building in Aleppo.