UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 27,246 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:50 PM

Russia Records 27,246 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Russia recorded 27,246 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 27,550 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,717,356, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 27,246 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,346 cases (8.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.35%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 4,595 daily infections, down from 5,404 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,501 cases, up from 2,418, and the Moscow region with 1,490 cases, up from 1,454.

The response center reported a new record of 936 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 924 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 214,485.

In the same 24 hours, 20,566 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 20,330 the day before, bringing the total to 6,819,796.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European stocks steadier before US jobs data

European stocks steadier before US jobs data

43 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Kha inaugurates mega projects in Swat

CM Mahmood Kha inaugurates mega projects in Swat

43 minutes ago
 Flow of circular debt reduced to Rs 13 bln: Hammad ..

Flow of circular debt reduced to Rs 13 bln: Hammad Azhar

43 minutes ago
 Theatre Wallay to stage a unique play 'Chirya Ghar ..

Theatre Wallay to stage a unique play 'Chirya Ghar' tomorrow

43 minutes ago
 For David Hockney, lockdown was natural blessing

For David Hockney, lockdown was natural blessing

43 minutes ago
 Latvia Introduces Vaccine Mandate for Public Secto ..

Latvia Introduces Vaccine Mandate for Public Sector Employees

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.