UrduPoint.com

Russia Records 28,647 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

Russia Records 28,647 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Russia recorded 28,647 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 29,362 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,775,365, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 28,647 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,421 cases (8.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.37%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 4,610 daily infections, down from 6,001 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,822 cases, up from 2,717, and the Moscow region with 2,026 cases, up from 1,689.

The response center reported 962 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 968 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 216,415 .

In the same 24 hours, 17,274 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 21,049 the day before, bringing the total to 6,858,119.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seed ..

NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seeding as catalyst for reengineer ..

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s net zero plan by 2050 is t ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s net zero plan by 2050 is the only way

3 hours ago
 October 21 confirmed as public sector holiday for ..

October 21 confirmed as public sector holiday for Prophet&#039;s birthday

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

5 hours ago
 Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s the ..

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s theatrical legacy

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.