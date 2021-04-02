Russia Records 30 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria, Turkey Registers 6 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 30 ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish one has registered six, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 30 cases of opening fire (26 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces of Idlib-15, Latakia-8, Hama-7. The Turkish part of the representation stated 6 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 274 Syrian refugees, including 82 women and 140 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The Syrian army engineering units, meanwhile, have cleared of mines 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of land in the city of Duma in Damascus province, as well as Daraa and Osman in Daraa province. Another 10 explosive devices have been detected and destroyed.