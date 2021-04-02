UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 30 Ceasefire Breaches In Syria, Turkey Registers 6 - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 02:00 PM

Russia Records 30 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria, Turkey Registers 6 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 30 ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish one has registered six, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 30 cases of opening fire (26 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces of Idlib-15, Latakia-8, Hama-7. The Turkish part of the representation stated 6 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 274 Syrian refugees, including 82 women and 140 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The Syrian army engineering units, meanwhile, have cleared of mines 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of land in the city of Duma in Damascus province, as well as Daraa and Osman in Daraa province. Another 10 explosive devices have been detected and destroyed.

Related Topics

Fire Army Syria Russia Damascus Lebanon Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Footballers disappointed over current situation in ..

24 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 129.2 million

46 minutes ago

Mother saves girl from kidnapping

43 minutes ago

Death Toll From Train Derailment in Taiwan Reaches ..

43 minutes ago

SC upholds ECP’s decision, orders to hold re-pol ..

54 minutes ago

Cambodian tourist attraction Angkor sees 98.8-pct ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.