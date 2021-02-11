UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 31 Ceasefire Breaches In Syria, Turkey Registers 21 - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:12 PM

Russia Records 31 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria, Turkey Registers 21 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 31 ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish one has registered 21, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 31 ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish one has registered 21, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 31 cases of opening fire (22 according to the Syrian side) in the provinces of Aleppo-5, Idlib-17, Latakia-7, and Hama-2. The Turkish part of the representation stated 21 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, the Russian military has delivered 375 humanitarian food packages each to the village of Hader in Al Qunaitra porvince and the town of Alteh in Idlib.

More Stories From World

