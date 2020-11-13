Russia Records 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 31 ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered eight breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 31 cases of opening fire (30 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces of Idlib-18, Aleppo-2, Latakia-5, Hama-6. The Turkish part of the representation stated 8 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, the Russian military has conducted six humanitarian operations across Syria, namely in Hirdjilla, Aleppo province (440 food packages); Kabtan-El-Jebel, Aleppo province (880 food packages); Balluran and Kandiljik, Latakia province (880 food packages); Uveida, Al Hasakah province (880 food packages); and Hatlah, Deir ez-Zor province (880 food sets).

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 181 Syrian refugees, including 55 women and 93 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The Syrian army engineering units, meanwhile, have cleared of mines 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of land in the settlements of Duma in Damascus province, as well as Daraa, Athman and Elnaymah in Daraa province. Another 17 explosive devices have been detected and destroyed.