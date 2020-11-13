UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 31 Ceasefire Violations In Syria In Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russia Records 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 31 ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered eight breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 31 cases of opening fire (30 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces of Idlib-18, Aleppo-2, Latakia-5, Hama-6. The Turkish part of the representation stated 8 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, the Russian military has conducted six humanitarian operations across Syria, namely in Hirdjilla, Aleppo province (440 food packages); Kabtan-El-Jebel, Aleppo province (880 food packages); Balluran and Kandiljik, Latakia province (880 food packages); Uveida, Al Hasakah province (880 food packages); and Hatlah, Deir ez-Zor province (880 food sets).

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 181 Syrian refugees, including 55 women and 93 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The Syrian army engineering units, meanwhile, have cleared of mines 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of land in the settlements of Duma in Damascus province, as well as Daraa, Athman and Elnaymah in Daraa province. Another 17 explosive devices have been detected and destroyed.

Related Topics

Fire Army Syria Russia Damascus Al Hasakah Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Karachi

10 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

27 minutes ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

38 minutes ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

48 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr Muhammad Sadiq at UVAS

48 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.