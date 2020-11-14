UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 31 Ceasefire Violations In Syria In Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Sat 14th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has confirmed 31 ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side recorded no breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 31 ceasefire violations in the following provinces: five in Aleppo, two in Latakia, 21 in Idlib and three in Hama. The Turkish part of the commission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, the Russian military has conducted one humanitarian operation

Russia's Centre for Reconciliation and Refugee Affairs in Syria has carried out another humanitarian operation, delivering 440 food kits to residents of the settlement of Zaza in the Damascus province.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 210 Syrian refugees, including 63 women and 107 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The Syrian army engineering units, meanwhile, have cleared of mines 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of land in Damascus and Daraa provinces. Another 17 explosive devices have been detected and destroyed.

