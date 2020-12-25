UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 32 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Registers 13 - Defense Ministry

Fri 25th December 2020 | 03:43 PM

Russia Records 32 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Registers 13 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 13 violations, the Russian Ministry of Defence said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 13 violations, the Russian Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 32 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Latakia - 12, Hama - 5, Idlib - 15. The Turkish part of the representation stated 13 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out two humanitarian operations in the last 24 hours, delivering 500 food kits to residents of Aleppo and Deir-ez-Zur provinces.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.5 hectares (3.5 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, the ministry said in a separate bulletin. They discovered and defused 21 explosive devices.

