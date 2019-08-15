UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 32 Truce Breaches In Idlib De-Escalation Zone Over Past 24 Hours - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Russian military registered 32 cases of ceasefire breaches in the Syrian provinces of Hama, Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia, parts of which are comprising the so-called Idlib de-escalation zone, over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said on Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin pointed out that illegal armed units, which are operating in the area, were responsible for the ceasefire violations.

"On August 13, 32 cases of firing were registered [in the provinces of Hama, Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia]," he stressed.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.

