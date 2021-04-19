Russia Records 33 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria, Turkey Records 21 - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 33 ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 21, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish commission for the consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 33 facts of opening fire (31 of which, according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Idlib - 15, Latakia - 12, Hama - 5, Aleppo - 1. The Turkish part of the mission stated 21 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the mission confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In the past day, the Russian military delivered 375 humanitarian food packages in the village of Al-Maqrousa in Damascus province.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry said that another 312 Syrian refugees, including 94 women and 159 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

Syrian bomb squads, meanwhile, have cleared an additional 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of land in the city of Duma in Damascus province, as well as Daraa and Osman in Daraa province, defusing 10 explosive devices.