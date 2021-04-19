UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 33 Ceasefire Breaches In Syria, Turkey Records 21 - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:08 PM

Russia Records 33 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria, Turkey Records 21 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 33 ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 21, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 33 ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 21, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish commission for the consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 33 facts of opening fire (31 of which, according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Idlib - 15, Latakia - 12, Hama - 5, Aleppo - 1. The Turkish part of the mission stated 21 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the mission confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In the past day, the Russian military delivered 375 humanitarian food packages in the village of Al-Maqrousa in Damascus province.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry said that another 312 Syrian refugees, including 94 women and 159 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

Syrian bomb squads, meanwhile, have cleared an additional 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of land in the city of Duma in Damascus province, as well as Daraa and Osman in Daraa province, defusing 10 explosive devices.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Damascus Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Pl ..

15 minutes ago

CPEC — a boon for all-weather Pak-China strategi ..

19 minutes ago

UN Experts Slam UK Report on Race, Ethnic Disparit ..

12 seconds ago

Man killed in road accident

13 seconds ago

PM to address nation today: Fawad

14 seconds ago

Strata boosts PPE supply chain between UAE, Japan ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.