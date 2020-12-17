UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 33 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Registers None - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Russia Records 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Registers None - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 33 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any violations, the Russian Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 33 facts of opening fire (33 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Aleppo-2, Latakia-3, Idlib-24, Hama-4. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

A further 412 Syrian refugees, including 124 women and 210 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, Russia's defense ministry said in a separate bulletin.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. The victory over the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq was announced at the end of 2017. The operations against militants continue in some areas of the country. The political settlement, the restoration of Syria and the return of refugees are the priority at the moment.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

