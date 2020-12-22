Russia Records 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Registers 16 - Ministry of Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 violations, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 35 facts of opening fire (30 of them according to the Syrian side) including 24 in Idlib province, two in Aleppo province, eight in Latakia province and one in Hama province. The Turkish part of the mission reported on 16 facts of opening fire (none of which confirmed by the Russian side of the representative office)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

A further 421 Syrian refugees, including 126 women and 215 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, Russia's defense ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.5 hectares (3.5 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 15 explosive devices.