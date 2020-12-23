Russia Records 37 Ceasefire Violations in Syria - Ministry of Defense

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 37 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any violations, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 37 ceasefire violations in Syria within the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any violations, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 37 facts of opening fire (34 of them according to the Syrian side) including 19 in Idlib province, three in Aleppo province, 11 in Latakia province and four in Hama province. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

A further 438 Syrian refugees, including 132 women and 223 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, Russia's defense ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 2.1 hectares (5.1 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 14 explosive devices.