Russia Records 38 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria, Turkey Registers 27 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce recorded 38 ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while Turkey registered 27, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Thursday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 38 facts of opening fire (32 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Aleppo-2, Latakia-10, Idlib-22, Hama-4. The Turkish part of the representation stated 27 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In the given period, the Russian military held one humanitarian action in Latakia province delivering 375 food packages. The total number of humanitarian actions has reached 2,796 with 4,891.

284 tons of supplies issued.

Syria has been in the grip of an armed conflict since 2011. Though the victory over the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) was announced in 2017, anti-terrorist missions are still ongoing in certain areas of Syria and Iraq. Current priorities include the political settlement, the restoration of the country and the return of refugees.

According to Russian Defense Ministry, over 230 refugees have returned to Syria from Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, 233 refugees (including: 70 women and 118 children) have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints," the daily bulletin stated.

Russian engineering units have also reportedly diffused nine explosive devices in Damascus and Daraa provinces, restored several buildings and infrastructure facilities.