UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 38 Ceasefire Breaches In Syria, Turkey Registers 27 - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russia Records 38 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria, Turkey Registers 27 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce recorded 38 ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while Turkey registered 27, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce recorded 38 ceasefire violations in the country in the past 24 hours, while Turkey registered 27, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Thursday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 38 facts of opening fire (32 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Aleppo-2, Latakia-10, Idlib-22, Hama-4. The Turkish part of the representation stated 27 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In the given period, the Russian military held one humanitarian action in Latakia province delivering 375 food packages. The total number of humanitarian actions has reached 2,796 with 4,891.

284 tons of supplies issued.

Syria has been in the grip of an armed conflict since 2011. Though the victory over the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) was announced in 2017, anti-terrorist missions are still ongoing in certain areas of Syria and Iraq. Current priorities include the political settlement, the restoration of the country and the return of refugees.

According to Russian Defense Ministry, over 230 refugees have returned to Syria from Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, 233 refugees (including: 70 women and 118 children) have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints," the daily bulletin stated.

Russian engineering units have also reportedly diffused nine explosive devices in Damascus and Daraa provinces, restored several buildings and infrastructure facilities.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Syria Russia Turkey Iraq Damascus Lebanon Women 2017 From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Jemima Goldsmith blasts ex-spouse Imran Khan’s c ..

1 second ago

UAE Judo Team wins bronze medal at Asia-Oceania Se ..

21 minutes ago

Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session

32 minutes ago

Syria Receives Humanitarian, Medical Aid From UAE ..

5 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Washington's Dead-End Policy Toward Mo ..

5 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Saudi ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.