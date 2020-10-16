Russia Records 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 38 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 12 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 38 cases of firing (according to the Syrian side - 35) in the provinces of Idlib (19), Aleppo (2), Hama (3) and Latakia (14). The Turkish side has registered 12 truce breaches (the Russian part of the representation has confirmed 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, the Russian military has delivered 440 humanitarian food packages to the Jezraya village in Aleppo province.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 511 Syrian refugees, including 153 women and 261 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The Syrian army engineering units, meanwhile, have cleared of mines 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of land in the settlements of Duma in Damascus province, as well as Jasim and Al Harah in Daraa province. Another 22 explosive devices have been detected and destroyed.